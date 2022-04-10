Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $100.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $410.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

