Zacks: Brokerages Expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LG Display by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 651.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in LG Display by 739.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

