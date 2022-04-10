Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,182 shares of company stock worth $14,084,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after buying an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,927. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

