Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,301. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after buying an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $111,817,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

