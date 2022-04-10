Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $825.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

