Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $214.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $172.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $890.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.08. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.