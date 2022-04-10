Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.96. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $85.44 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 57.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $17,373,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

