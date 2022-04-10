Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

