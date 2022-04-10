Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

