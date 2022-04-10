Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to report $310.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.50 million and the highest is $322.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,654,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 271,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,862. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

