Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce $68.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

CAMP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 429,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.29.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

