Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 232,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $851.26 million, a P/E ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $2,994,762 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.