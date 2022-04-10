Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.43. 375,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,988. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

