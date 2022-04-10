Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 712,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.