Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $573.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $574.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.31 million. TTEC reported sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 108,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

