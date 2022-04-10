Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.91 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $34.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 24,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

