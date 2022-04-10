Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.62. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

