Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the highest is $15.88 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.83 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.08 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,459. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

