Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

OGE stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 1,776,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,100. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

