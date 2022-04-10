Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $2.04. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

