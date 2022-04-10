Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

