Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report sales of $175.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.77 million to $178.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

ECVT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 162,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,758. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.