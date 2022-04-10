Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,688,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 296,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

