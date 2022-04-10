Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the highest is $4.47. Amgen reported earnings of $3.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $20.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

