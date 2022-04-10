Zacks: Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $429.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.57 million to $492.42 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

PAAS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

