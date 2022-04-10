Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 9,104,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,499,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

