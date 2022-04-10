Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FCFS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,142. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

