Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essent Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 675,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,420. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

