Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,148,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

