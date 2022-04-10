Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Capri by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

