Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 498,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,914. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $3,074,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,851 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

