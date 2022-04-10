Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

