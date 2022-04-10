Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.47. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.