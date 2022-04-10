Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.35. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 34,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.