Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.44 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

