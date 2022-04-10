Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post $125.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.15 million. LivePerson posted sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $552.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 725,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.