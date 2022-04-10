Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.22 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $172.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,706,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

