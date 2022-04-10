Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

