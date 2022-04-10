Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

