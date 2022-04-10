Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,166. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 164,249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

