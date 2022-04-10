Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 91,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $605.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

