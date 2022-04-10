Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to report $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the highest is $6.40 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 228,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

