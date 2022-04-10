Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,908. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

