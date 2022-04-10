Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,628%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $271.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

