YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 714,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 348,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.