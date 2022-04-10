Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

