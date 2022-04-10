Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avista by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avista by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of Avista stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.