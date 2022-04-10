Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

OMI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.