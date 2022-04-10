Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.