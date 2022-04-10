Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

